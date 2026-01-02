Left Menu

European Stocks Soar to Record Highs, Driven by Tech and Defence Gains

European stocks reached record highs as tech and defence shares boosted the STOXX 600 index. The positive market sentiment continues from 2025, influenced by falling interest rates and German fiscal measures. The FTSE 100 hit a psychological milestone of 10,000 points, indicating strong investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:51 IST
European Stocks Soar to Record Highs, Driven by Tech and Defence Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks began 2026 with record highs, propelled by robust performances in tech and defence sectors. The STOXX 600 index climbed 0.7% to 596.14 points, nearing the 600 benchmark as markets reopened post-New Year festivities. This marks the index's third consecutive weekly gain.

2025 concluded as the most successful year since 2021, boosted by decreasing interest rates, German fiscal stimulus, and a shift from overvalued U.S. tech stocks. Despite market turbulence from tariff announcements by U.S. President Donald Trump, investors ultimately benefited from a strong rebound from April lows.

London's FTSE 100 made headlines by surpassing the 10,000-point threshold. Nick Saunders, CEO of Webull UK, noted the psychological impact of this milestone, highlighting investor willingness to engage the market despite high valuations. In sector performance, ASML led tech gains with a 7% rise, while defence stocks outpaced all sectors with a 3.3% increase.

TRENDING

1
Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

Amit Shah's Strategic Visit to Andaman: Strengthening Home Affairs

 India
2
Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder Case

Allahabad High Court Rebukes Trial Court for Hasty Decision in Double Murder...

 India
3
Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

Tragic Encounter: Colorado's First Fatal Mountain Lion Attack in Decades

 Global
4
Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

Foiled Plot: The New Year's Eve ISIS-Inspired Attack Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026