Tharoor Stands Firm: Keep Politics Out of Cricket

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasizes the importance of not linking cricket with political issues, following criticism over a Bangladeshi player's selection by an IPL team. He suggests insulating sports from socio-political tensions and urges constructive engagement between India and Bangladesh, warning against isolating countries through sporting boycotts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 02-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 22:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphatically stated on Friday that cricket should remain untainted by the political tensions involving attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, responding to backlash over the selection of Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman by an IPL franchise.

Speaking to the press on the matter, Tharoor highlighted the importance of keeping sports separate from politics. He noted that while India has been pressing Bangladesh to ensure the safety of minorities, sport should not shoulder political burdens.

Tharoor further advised against isolating neighboring countries through sports boycotts, suggesting that such actions would be detrimental. He stressed that decisions in sports, like Rahman's selection, should remain motivated by the sport itself, independent from political influences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

