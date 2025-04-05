Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chief Criticizes 'Political Muslims' Over Amendment Bill Protests

On Saturday, Shadab Shams, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, criticized individuals protesting the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, describing them as 'political Muslims.' He claimed that the bill, intended to benefit poorer Muslims, faced opposition only from those with political motives.

Shams condemned the protestors' tactics, particularly the burning of effigies, and accused them of misleading the community. He assured Pasmanda Muslims of their safety, highlighting that the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to defending their rights, emphasizing that such acts are not reflective of Islamic principles.

Muslim organizations, under the Joint Forum for Waqf Protection, demonstrated in Kolkata against the bill, which passed after intense parliamentary discussions. The bill, seeking to rectify flaws in the 1995 Act, aims to enhance the administration and efficiency of Waqf properties through technological integration and improved board processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)