Left Menu

Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chief Criticizes 'Political Muslims' Over Amendment Bill Protests

Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman, Shadab Shams, labeled protestors against the Waqf Amendment Bill as 'political Muslims,' asserting the bill benefits the poor. Shams condemned effigy burning during protests, urging Pasmanda Muslims not to fear, as the bill promises improved management of Waqf properties following a parliamentary debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 13:06 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 13:06 IST
Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chief Criticizes 'Political Muslims' Over Amendment Bill Protests
Uttarakhand Waqf Board chairman Shadab Shams (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Shadab Shams, Chairman of the Uttarakhand Waqf Board, criticized individuals protesting the recently passed Waqf Amendment Bill, describing them as 'political Muslims.' He claimed that the bill, intended to benefit poorer Muslims, faced opposition only from those with political motives.

Shams condemned the protestors' tactics, particularly the burning of effigies, and accused them of misleading the community. He assured Pasmanda Muslims of their safety, highlighting that the Bharatiya Janata Party is committed to defending their rights, emphasizing that such acts are not reflective of Islamic principles.

Muslim organizations, under the Joint Forum for Waqf Protection, demonstrated in Kolkata against the bill, which passed after intense parliamentary discussions. The bill, seeking to rectify flaws in the 1995 Act, aims to enhance the administration and efficiency of Waqf properties through technological integration and improved board processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025