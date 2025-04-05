Left Menu

IYC Criticizes Modi Over U.S. Tariff Impact

The Indian Youth Congress has criticized the Modi government for its silence on the 26% export tariff imposed by the U.S., claiming it reflects a failure in foreign and economic policy. The group warns that this could harm various sectors and plans to intensify protests if the government remains silent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:27 IST
IYC Criticizes Modi Over U.S. Tariff Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has condemned the Modi administration for its lack of response to the 26 percent export tariff implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump. The group views the tariff as an indicator of India's failing foreign and economic strategy.

During a protest in the capital, IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib claimed the new tariff will devastate the Indian market, affecting agriculture, small industries, chemical production, and electronics manufacturing. He accused Prime Minister Modi of lacking the courage to oppose Trump, an act that is allegedly costing India economically.

The IYC plans to escalate their protests unless the government takes a firm stand against the U.S. tariff, which they see as detrimental to India's already struggling economy. Demonstrators have already burned an effigy of Trump and attempted a protest march, which was halted by police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025