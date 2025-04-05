IYC Criticizes Modi Over U.S. Tariff Impact

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has condemned the Modi administration for its lack of response to the 26 percent export tariff implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump. The group views the tariff as an indicator of India's failing foreign and economic strategy.

During a protest in the capital, IYC National President Uday Bhanu Chib claimed the new tariff will devastate the Indian market, affecting agriculture, small industries, chemical production, and electronics manufacturing. He accused Prime Minister Modi of lacking the courage to oppose Trump, an act that is allegedly costing India economically.

The IYC plans to escalate their protests unless the government takes a firm stand against the U.S. tariff, which they see as detrimental to India's already struggling economy. Demonstrators have already burned an effigy of Trump and attempted a protest march, which was halted by police.

