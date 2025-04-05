Eknath Shinde: The People's CM in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane expressed that, although Eknath Shinde is officially designated as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, he is considered the 'chief minister in people's hearts.'

Addressing a rally attended by Shinde, Mane highlighted that Shinde upholds the ideals of Shiv Sena's founder, Bal Thackeray, and under his guidance, the party secured five assembly seats in Kolhapur district.

Mane, a two-time MP from Kolhapur's Hatkanangle, also commented on Shinde's political maneuvers following his 2022 rebellion, which led to the Shiv Sena's split and subsequent alliance with the BJP, enabling Shinde to maintain a key role in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)