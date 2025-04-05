Left Menu

Eknath Shinde: The People's CM in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane asserts that Eknath Shinde is perceived as the true chief minister of Maharashtra by the public, despite officially being a deputy. Shinde's leadership has bolstered the party's success in Kolhapur, maintaining influence even after the political upheaval and alliance with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:20 IST
Eknath Shinde: The People's CM in Maharashtra
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane expressed that, although Eknath Shinde is officially designated as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, he is considered the 'chief minister in people's hearts.'

Addressing a rally attended by Shinde, Mane highlighted that Shinde upholds the ideals of Shiv Sena's founder, Bal Thackeray, and under his guidance, the party secured five assembly seats in Kolhapur district.

Mane, a two-time MP from Kolhapur's Hatkanangle, also commented on Shinde's political maneuvers following his 2022 rebellion, which led to the Shiv Sena's split and subsequent alliance with the BJP, enabling Shinde to maintain a key role in Maharashtra's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025