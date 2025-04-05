Eknath Shinde: The People's CM in Maharashtra
Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane asserts that Eknath Shinde is perceived as the true chief minister of Maharashtra by the public, despite officially being a deputy. Shinde's leadership has bolstered the party's success in Kolhapur, maintaining influence even after the political upheaval and alliance with the BJP.
- Country:
- India
Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Mane expressed that, although Eknath Shinde is officially designated as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, he is considered the 'chief minister in people's hearts.'
Addressing a rally attended by Shinde, Mane highlighted that Shinde upholds the ideals of Shiv Sena's founder, Bal Thackeray, and under his guidance, the party secured five assembly seats in Kolhapur district.
Mane, a two-time MP from Kolhapur's Hatkanangle, also commented on Shinde's political maneuvers following his 2022 rebellion, which led to the Shiv Sena's split and subsequent alliance with the BJP, enabling Shinde to maintain a key role in Maharashtra's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)