Dividing Lines: Israel's Strategic Corridor in Gaza Escalates Tensions
Israel deploys troops to the newly established Morag Corridor in southern Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas amid ongoing conflict. The corridor further isolates Gaza's key areas, raising international concerns. Israeli and American leaders continue discussing strategic approaches, with tensions influencing regional and global political dynamics.
In a strategic move to pressure the Hamas militant group, Israeli troops were deployed to the newly formed Morag Corridor across southern Gaza, the military announced Saturday.
The corridor, introduced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is designed to isolate the southern city of Rafah from the rest of Gaza, increasing pressure amid continued hostilities. Israeli maps indicate the corridor spans the coastal strip, deepening the divide within the territory.
This initiative comes after Israel shattered a January truce with a surprise bombardment, aiming for new ceasefire terms. As international leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, engage in diplomatic talks, the region remains tense. Rights groups condemn the humanitarian impact on Gaza's residents, as Israel maintains economic sanctions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
