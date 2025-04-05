Left Menu

Dividing Lines: Israel's Strategic Corridor in Gaza Escalates Tensions

Israel deploys troops to the newly established Morag Corridor in southern Gaza to increase pressure on Hamas amid ongoing conflict. The corridor further isolates Gaza's key areas, raising international concerns. Israeli and American leaders continue discussing strategic approaches, with tensions influencing regional and global political dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 05-04-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 23:22 IST
Dividing Lines: Israel's Strategic Corridor in Gaza Escalates Tensions

In a strategic move to pressure the Hamas militant group, Israeli troops were deployed to the newly formed Morag Corridor across southern Gaza, the military announced Saturday.

The corridor, introduced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is designed to isolate the southern city of Rafah from the rest of Gaza, increasing pressure amid continued hostilities. Israeli maps indicate the corridor spans the coastal strip, deepening the divide within the territory.

This initiative comes after Israel shattered a January truce with a surprise bombardment, aiming for new ceasefire terms. As international leaders, including U.S. President Donald Trump, engage in diplomatic talks, the region remains tense. Rights groups condemn the humanitarian impact on Gaza's residents, as Israel maintains economic sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025