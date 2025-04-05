BJP's 45th Foundation Day: A Celebration Across Uttar Pradesh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will mark its 45th foundation day across Uttar Pradesh on Sunday with a series of celebratory events. Party state chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary announced that a special committee has been formed to oversee these programs, led by state general secretary Sanjay Rai.

Founded on April 6, 1980, the BJP plans to adorn its offices statewide and hoist party flags at members' residences. An exhibition showcasing the BJP's successful political journey is slated to take place at the district level.

In addition, on Monday, party members will pay homage to Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Bharat Mata at each booth. The party will conduct conferences to discuss its electoral growth and the significant impact of its governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)