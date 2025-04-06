Left Menu

The Shiv Sena Split: A War of Words and Legacies

The Shiv Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, is witnessing a creative war of words using abbreviations to mock each other. Amidst the exchange, allegations and legacies play a key role, with Shinde accused of leveraging Bal Thackeray's name unjustly post-party split.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 18:47 IST
The battle lines within the Shiv Sena continue to deepen, with the Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde factions engaging in a war of words, creatively employing abbreviations as weapons. This rhetorical duel comes in the wake of a significant split within the party that has its roots in the legacy of Bal Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya have dubbed Shinde 'A Sam Shi', in reference to his full name, Eknath Sambhaji Shinde, while Shinde retaliates with UT, implying 'use and throw' for Uddhav Thackeray. This wordplay underscores the intensity of their feud, centered on accusations of betrayal and monetary inducements after the party split.

Factions align behind different symbols—the 'bow and arrow' for Shinde and 'mashaal' for Thackeray's camp. The dispute goes beyond names, striking at the heart of legacy and legitimacy, with both camps vying for the symbolic heritage of Bal Thackeray, challenging the rightful custodianship of the Sena legacy.

