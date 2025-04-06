Left Menu

BJP's New HQ in Panchkula: A Strategic Move on Party's Anniversary

The ruling BJP of Haryana relocated its state headquarters from Rohtak to Panchkula, marking the party's 46th foundation day. The new Panch Kamal complex promises accessibility benefits. Chief Minister Saini inaugurated new developments in Panchkula and highlighted Modi's leadership accomplishments. Celebrations continued with project announcements and strategic reflections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:46 IST
BJP's New HQ in Panchkula: A Strategic Move on Party's Anniversary
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic shift, Haryana's ruling BJP moved its state headquarters from Rohtak to Panchkula on Sunday, coinciding with the party's 46th foundation day.

Chief Minister Nayab Saini and state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli inaugurated the Panch Kamal complex with a traditional 'havan'. Saini emphasized the benefits of the new location, which is closer to Chandigarh, serving both party workers and the public.

Saini also laid the groundwork for Atal Chowk and Atal Park, significant projects in Panchkula. The Atal Park will feature a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, surrounded by gardens. He praised the party's resilience and credited Prime Minister Modi for India's economic ascent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025