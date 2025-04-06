BJP's New HQ in Panchkula: A Strategic Move on Party's Anniversary

In a strategic shift, Haryana's ruling BJP moved its state headquarters from Rohtak to Panchkula on Sunday, coinciding with the party's 46th foundation day.

Chief Minister Nayab Saini and state BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli inaugurated the Panch Kamal complex with a traditional 'havan'. Saini emphasized the benefits of the new location, which is closer to Chandigarh, serving both party workers and the public.

Saini also laid the groundwork for Atal Chowk and Atal Park, significant projects in Panchkula. The Atal Park will feature a statue of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, surrounded by gardens. He praised the party's resilience and credited Prime Minister Modi for India's economic ascent.

(With inputs from agencies.)