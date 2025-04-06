MA Baby Takes Helm as CPI(M) General Secretary, Historic Leadership at 24th Congress
Veteran leader MA Baby was elected as CPI(M) general secretary at the 24th All India Party Congress. Baby, the first from a minority group to hold this position, emphasized unity in strengthening the party. Former state minister and member of the Politburo since 2012, Baby follows EMS Namboodiripad from the Kerala unit in this role.
In a significant political development, veteran leader MA Baby was elected as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at its 24th All India Party Congress on Sunday.
Despite keen competition, Baby emerged as the choice of the delegates, becoming the first general secretary from a minority background and following the precedent set by EMS Namboodiripad in representing the Kerala unit.
The appointment comes as the party adopts new strategies to revitalize its strength, with Baby calling for consolidation of the party's diverse committees and mass organizations.
