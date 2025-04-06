Left Menu

MA Baby Takes Helm as CPI(M) General Secretary, Historic Leadership at 24th Congress

Veteran leader MA Baby was elected as CPI(M) general secretary at the 24th All India Party Congress. Baby, the first from a minority group to hold this position, emphasized unity in strengthening the party. Former state minister and member of the Politburo since 2012, Baby follows EMS Namboodiripad from the Kerala unit in this role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madurai | Updated: 06-04-2025 21:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 21:58 IST
MA Baby Takes Helm as CPI(M) General Secretary, Historic Leadership at 24th Congress
MA Baby
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, veteran leader MA Baby was elected as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at its 24th All India Party Congress on Sunday.

Despite keen competition, Baby emerged as the choice of the delegates, becoming the first general secretary from a minority background and following the precedent set by EMS Namboodiripad in representing the Kerala unit.

The appointment comes as the party adopts new strategies to revitalize its strength, with Baby calling for consolidation of the party's diverse committees and mass organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025