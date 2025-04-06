MA Baby Takes Helm as CPI(M) General Secretary, Historic Leadership at 24th Congress

In a significant political development, veteran leader MA Baby was elected as the general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) at its 24th All India Party Congress on Sunday.

Despite keen competition, Baby emerged as the choice of the delegates, becoming the first general secretary from a minority background and following the precedent set by EMS Namboodiripad in representing the Kerala unit.

The appointment comes as the party adopts new strategies to revitalize its strength, with Baby calling for consolidation of the party's diverse committees and mass organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)