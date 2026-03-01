Kerala Unites Against US-Israel Strikes on Iran
Kerala's political landscape witnessed unified protests against the US-Israel attack on Iran. Various parties and community leaders, including CPI(M) and the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council, condemned the violence, urging global peace. They highlighted the severe consequences of conflicts driven by vested interests, emphasizing solidarity with war victims.
In a significant display of solidarity, political parties across Kerala voiced strong opposition to the recent US-Israel attack on Iran.
The Communist Party of India (Marxist) led protest marches statewide, advocating for peace and criticizing American actions in the volatile Middle East region. Hundreds gathered under the leadership of CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan in Thiruvananthapuram, expressing their discontent with anti-US slogans.
Meanwhile, Muslim League leader Sayyid Munavar Ali Shihab Thangal honored Iran's religious head Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who allegedly died in the strikes, as a symbol of resilience against injustice. Concurrently, the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council called for special prayers in support of conflict victims, stressing the urgent need for global unity and denouncing wars driven by selfish motives.
