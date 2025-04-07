Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Leads 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' March in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, joins the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padyatra in Begusarai, Bihar. He will later address the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna and visit the Bihar Congress office. Rahul urges Bihar's youth to highlight job scarcity and privatization challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-04-2025 09:05 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 09:05 IST
In a significant political move, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has joined the 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' padyatra in Begusarai, Bihar. This march aims to draw global attention to the decreasing availability of government jobs and the impact of privatization on Bihar's youth.

Following his participation in the Begusarai padyatra, Rahul Gandhi will address the 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' in Patna. This event, centered around Constitution protection, is an opportunity for Gandhi to reinforce the ideological fight against the BJP ahead of the crucial Bihar assembly elections.

The padyatra has emerged as a prominent platform for political expression in Bihar, attracting notable figures like Kanhaiya Kumar. The state's political landscape is highly charged as the Mahagathbandhan alliance confronts the ruling NDA, led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and including BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

