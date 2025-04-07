Unity in Diversity: Ram Navami Parade in West Bengal
During the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra in Barasat, political leaders and participants highlighted the event's emphasis on communal harmony. TMC and BJP leaders exchanged remarks on the festival's significance, with Muslim and Hindu communities displaying unity. The celebration showcased West Bengal's unique cultural blend, marking a peaceful and inclusive occasion.
As the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra unfolded in Barasat, senior BJP leader and renowned actor Mithun Chakraborty encouraged the celebration of their Sanatani identity, calling it a significant day for all involved. Chakraborty urged pride in their tradition, emphasizing the unity among the devotees who partook in the festivities.
TMC leader Kunal Ghosh responded to comments about communal harmony in West Bengal, stating that Muslims walking shoulder to shoulder with Hindus embodies Mamata Banerjee's model. He rejected allegations of BJP inciting violence by drawing attention to the peaceful turnout at the parade.
Participating in the event, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticized perceived TMC disrespect of Hindu values, while Muslim youths cooperated actively, distributing water bottles and floral tributes. The festivities reflected West Bengal's deep-rooted cultural harmony, with both communities uniting to honor Ram Navami.
