Unity in Diversity: Ram Navami Parade in West Bengal

As the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra unfolded in Barasat, senior BJP leader and renowned actor Mithun Chakraborty encouraged the celebration of their Sanatani identity, calling it a significant day for all involved. Chakraborty urged pride in their tradition, emphasizing the unity among the devotees who partook in the festivities.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh responded to comments about communal harmony in West Bengal, stating that Muslims walking shoulder to shoulder with Hindus embodies Mamata Banerjee's model. He rejected allegations of BJP inciting violence by drawing attention to the peaceful turnout at the parade.

Participating in the event, Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari criticized perceived TMC disrespect of Hindu values, while Muslim youths cooperated actively, distributing water bottles and floral tributes. The festivities reflected West Bengal's deep-rooted cultural harmony, with both communities uniting to honor Ram Navami.

(With inputs from agencies.)