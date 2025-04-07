Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes BJP Over Agricultural Neglect

The leader of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, launched a scathing critique against the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. He highlighted that tomato farmers are unable to recoup their investment costs, emphasizing a deep-seated governmental neglect of the farming sector.

Utilizing social media platform X, Yadav asserted that the plight of tomato farmers is a glaring example of the BJP's disinterest in agriculture. He claimed the government prioritizes intermediary-driven commodity trade to enhance income, creating a system beneficial to middlemen.

Yadav further accused the BJP of attempting to transfer farmers' land to corporations for substantial donations. He cited the previously repealed farm laws as evidence of the BJP's adverse policies, and blamed them for exacerbating the stray cattle crisis, which disrupts farming and indirectly aids corporate land acquisition.

