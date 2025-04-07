Mumbai Boosts Cybercrime Defense with New Police Labs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inaugurated Mumbai Police's state-of-the-art cyber laboratories, marking a significant boost in the fight against cybercrimes. He emphasized the importance of these labs in enhancing investigations and underscored the establishment of Women's Help Rooms at every police station to assist women.

The Chief Minister inaugurated three advanced cyber labs designed to tackle the rising cases of cybercrime. The labs were launched at DB Nagar, Worli, and Govandi police stations. The initiative includes the deployment of forensic vans, specialised units to address crimes against women, and interceptor vans targeting road overspeeding.

The event, attended by key police personnel, saw Fadnavis highlighting the labs' role in crime prevention, particularly financial offenses like online fraud. The labs, outfitted with the latest global tech, enable rapid retrieval of deleted data, crucial for solving technology-based crimes efficiently, according to an official release.

(With inputs from agencies.)