Fisherman's Dilemma: Tamil Nadu's Clash Over Katchatheevu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of dismissing Tamil Nadu's demands by not addressing the state's fishermen issue during his visit to Sri Lanka. Stalin criticized Modi for overlooking the retrieval of the Katchatheevu islet and not securing the release of detained fishermen.

In response, Leader of the Opposition AIADMK and former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami accused the ruling DMK of using this issue politically, particularly given the upcoming state Assembly elections. Palaniswami highlighted that the islet was ceded during DMK's previous tenure.

Stalin, however, emphasized that Tamil Nadu's government is committed to improving fishermen's welfare, announcing investment in fishing infrastructure and training programs. A resolution urging the Centre to reclaim Katchatheevu was passed in the Assembly, alongside calls for diplomatic efforts to release detained fishermen.

(With inputs from agencies.)