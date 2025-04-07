EU Braces for Trade Showdown with U.S.

The European Union announced plans to implement retaliatory duties on some U.S. imports next week, as trade ministers favor negotiations to dismantle tariffs initiated by President Donald Trump. The EU confronts 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as 20% reciprocal tariffs on nearly all other goods.

EU trade ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, emphasized the importance of negotiations to prevent a trade war. Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever stressed the need for calm, warning of the economic repercussions of immediate escalation. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the EU is ready for a 'zero-for-zero' tariff deal on industrial goods.

Although the EU prefers diplomacy, Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic highlighted readiness for action, including the potential use of the Anti-Coercion Instrument targeting U.S. services. Countries exposed to U.S. trade, like Ireland, urge caution, yet leaders recognize the bloc's united strength. The EU is preparing countermeasures on up to $28 billion of U.S. imports in response to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

