Left Menu

EU Braces for Trade Showdown with U.S.

The European Union plans to impose retaliatory duties on U.S. imports following tariffs from the Trump administration. EU trade ministers seek negotiations to avoid a trade conflict. Countermeasures are being organized, and a strong united stance is urged to face potential U.S. responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:27 IST
EU Braces for Trade Showdown with U.S.
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union announced plans to implement retaliatory duties on some U.S. imports next week, as trade ministers favor negotiations to dismantle tariffs initiated by President Donald Trump. The EU confronts 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum, as well as 20% reciprocal tariffs on nearly all other goods.

EU trade ministers, meeting in Luxembourg, emphasized the importance of negotiations to prevent a trade war. Dutch Trade Minister Reinette Klever stressed the need for calm, warning of the economic repercussions of immediate escalation. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated the EU is ready for a 'zero-for-zero' tariff deal on industrial goods.

Although the EU prefers diplomacy, Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic highlighted readiness for action, including the potential use of the Anti-Coercion Instrument targeting U.S. services. Countries exposed to U.S. trade, like Ireland, urge caution, yet leaders recognize the bloc's united strength. The EU is preparing countermeasures on up to $28 billion of U.S. imports in response to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025