Karnataka CM Criticizes Fuel Price Hike Amid BJP's Public March

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the excise duty hike on fuel amid BJP's 'Janaakrosha Yatre' against price rise. Siddaramaiah accused the government of anti-people policies, while Union Minister Pralhad Joshi claimed the price hike won't impact consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:51 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah launched a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday regarding the central excise duty increase on fuel prices. This critique coincided with the BJP's 'Janaakrosha Yatre', a public march against rising prices.

Siddaramaiah accused Modi of revealing the supposed hypocrisy behind the Yatre by personally raising fuel prices. He argued that the price hikes are a direct consequence of anti-people economic policies enacted by the Union Government.

Reacting to Siddaramaiah's claims, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi stated that the increased fuel prices would be absorbed by oil companies, not consumers, thereby contesting the Congress leaders' assertions about the economic burden on the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

