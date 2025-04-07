EU Strikes Back: Countering U.S. Tariff Measures
The European Union is preparing reduced countermeasures against U.S. imports in response to tariffs on steel and aluminum, after considering member states' feedback. The list of affected imports will be below 26 billion euros. EU leaders are working to distribute the tariff burden fairly among member countries.
The European Union is set to implement its countermeasures against a range of U.S. imports in reaction to the steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the Trump administration. Originally projected to target up to 26 billion euros' worth of goods, the final list will be revised following member states' input.
EU trade commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced that adjustments are being made to ensure the impact is evenly distributed across all member nations. This development comes as the EU faces a 25% tariff on steel, aluminum, and automobiles under the U.S. plan.
To address industry concerns, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen held discussions with metals sector representatives and plans to engage with the automobile industry. The coordinated response aims to mitigate the adverse effects of the U.S. tariffs on the European economy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Krishca Strapping Solutions Secures Lucrative ESL Steel Contracts
Revitalizing Steel: Local Contractors Drive Tata’s Green Transformation
Hyundai's $20 Billion U.S. Investment: A Steel Revolution in Louisiana
JSW Steel to Sell Major Stake in Subsidiary for Over ₹1,676 Crore
India's PLI Push: 25 Companies Commit to High-End Steel Production