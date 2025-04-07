Delhi to Revamp Government Portal for Improved Public Access

In a recent review meeting, Delhi IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh highlighted the need for an enhanced government web portal to facilitate seamless public service access. The proposed update focuses on usability, ensuring citizens can easily navigate to essential services via a dedicated tab on the homepage.

Singh underlined the importance of regular updates across all department websites, urging department heads to maintain a citizen-friendly, informative, and swift-loading online presence. The website's design is intended to be clean, with a robust search function to improve user experience.

The future portal will accommodate over 100 departments, with dynamic content and language support, accessible on all major browsers. Developed using open-source Drupal technology, it will feature cloud-based hosting for high availability and resilience. Singh emphasized that this initiative is crucial for advancing Digital Delhi.

