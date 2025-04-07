A significant lawsuit has emerged as families of American victims from the October 7 attacks on Israel target Bashar Masri, a prominent Palestinian-American businessman. The lawsuit, perceived as the first of its kind in U.S. courts, was filed in Washington D.C., implicating Masri in a web of support for Hamas.

The legal complaint argues that infrastructure linked to Masri, including major developments in Gaza, facilitated Hamas operations, ultimately leading to a deadly cross-border attack. These properties, allegedly concealing tunnels, have become central to the litigation aiming to reveal and hold accountable those enabling militant actions.

Masri's defense team calls the lawsuit baseless, emphasizing his long-standing opposition to violence and refuting any engagement in unlawful activities. With international financial backing cited as unwitting participants in the construction projects, the case now draws attention to the broader geopolitical intricacies of development aid misuse.

