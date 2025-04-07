Left Menu

Armed Marshals and Executive Privilege: A Capitol Hill Drama

Armed U.S. Marshals were dispatched to deliver a warning letter to Liz Oyer, a fired pardon attorney, about testifying to congressional Democrats. The Justice Department claims executive privilege, citing significant confidentiality in her roles. Oyer's lawyer argues whistleblower protections, escalating tensions over her potential testimony.

The U.S. Justice Department took the extraordinary step of deploying armed U.S. Marshals to deliver a warning letter to Liz Oyer, a former career pardon attorney dismissed under contentious circumstances, her lawyer confirmed in a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.

According to Michael Bromwich, Oyer's attorney, the deployment of armed law enforcement to the home of a former department employee without any misconduct is unprecedented. Oyer, who served as the pardon attorney during President Biden's tenure, was dismissed shortly after she declined to restore gun rights for actor Mel Gibson, a Trump supporter.

Oyer is scheduled to testify before Congress regarding the Trump administration's handling of the Justice Department, sparking speculation about the use of executive privilege to prevent her testimony. Democrats in the House and Senate have criticized the Justice Department's actions as an attempt to intimidate and silence Oyer.

