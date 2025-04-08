Left Menu

Uncertainty Looms: Tariffs Stir Anxiety Among Businesses

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee highlighted significant concern among businesses regarding Trump's tariffs. The Fed remains uncertain about the permanence of these tariffs and is focused on responding based on concrete data. The negotiation outcome could significantly impact economic policy moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 05:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The business community is currently experiencing considerable anxiety over the tariffs imposed by the Trump administration, according to Austan Goolsbee, President of the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank. Speaking on Monday, Goolsbee indicated the uncertainty surrounding whether these tariffs will remain or be negotiated away.

The Federal Reserve is maintaining a watchful eye on the evolving situation and is prepared to respond to tangible outcomes. Goolsbee emphasized the importance of focusing on 'hard data' to guide the Fed's response.

This ongoing tariff saga could have profound implications for economic policy. As businesses navigate this period of uncertainty, the Fed will adjust its strategies based on the concrete developments arising from these trade policy negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

