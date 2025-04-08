Left Menu

Congress Sets Stage for Historic AICC Session in Ahmedabad

The Congress will hold a significant All India Congress Committee (AICC) session in Ahmedabad, focusing on party strategies and organizational strengthening. With around 1,700 members attending, the event marks a significant historical connection with Gujarat, celebrating the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In an important political move, the Congress' key decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), is set to convene in Ahmedabad, a day before the pivotal All India Congress Committee (AICC) session. The meeting will assess the party's strategic roadmap, focusing on upcoming elections and reinforcing organizational structures.

The session, themed 'Nyaypath: Sankalp, Samarpan aur Sangharsh', is a tribute to the party's historical ties with Gujarat, coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi's presidency and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. More than 1,700 AICC members are expected to join the conclave at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Memorial.

This significant gathering in Ahmedabad will mark the Congress' sixth session in the state and its celebration of stalwarts Gandhi and Patel, emphasizing their foundational roles. The session is expected to pass multiple crucial resolutions and steer the party's strategy for forthcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

