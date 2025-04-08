Christian Hawkesby: Navigating New Zealand's Central Bank Waters
Christian Hawkesby has been named interim Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand for six months. Previously RBNZ's acting Governor, he brings extensive central banking experience. His appointment ensures continued bank integrity as the search for a permanent Governor proceeds.
In a strategic move, Christian Hawkesby has been appointed as the interim Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) for a period of six months, the Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced on Tuesday. Hawkesby stepped into the role following the unexpected resignation of Adrian Orr last month, making him a familiar face to the institution.
Finance Minister Willis emphasized Hawkesby's extensive background in central banking, noting his previous accomplishments and leadership roles within the Reserve Bank. "His appointment, recommended by the Reserve Bank board, is crucial to maintaining the institution's integrity as we initiate the search for a permanent successor," she stated.
As the interim Governor, Hawkesby will be responsible for implementing the bank's new five-year funding agreement set to commence on 1 July 2025, ensuring stability and continuity during this transitional phase for the Reserve Bank.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The new Income Tax Bill will be taken up for discussion in next monsoon session of Parliament: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Former Austrian Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser's Conviction Upheld
Former Austrian Finance Minister Faces Justice: Grasser's Appeal Dismissed
UK Inflation Eases: Reprieve for Finance Minister Amidst Fiscal Challenges
Punjab Budget FY26: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema proposes total budget expenditure of Rs 2,36,080 crore.