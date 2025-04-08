Christian Hawkesby: Navigating New Zealand's Central Bank Waters

In a strategic move, Christian Hawkesby has been appointed as the interim Governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) for a period of six months, the Finance Minister Nicola Willis announced on Tuesday. Hawkesby stepped into the role following the unexpected resignation of Adrian Orr last month, making him a familiar face to the institution.

Finance Minister Willis emphasized Hawkesby's extensive background in central banking, noting his previous accomplishments and leadership roles within the Reserve Bank. "His appointment, recommended by the Reserve Bank board, is crucial to maintaining the institution's integrity as we initiate the search for a permanent successor," she stated.

As the interim Governor, Hawkesby will be responsible for implementing the bank's new five-year funding agreement set to commence on 1 July 2025, ensuring stability and continuity during this transitional phase for the Reserve Bank.

