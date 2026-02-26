Left Menu

Former Greek Finance Minister Faces Drug Use Charges: A Political Controversy

Yanis Varoufakis, former Greek finance minister, faces charges after admitting on a podcast to trying ecstasy in 1989. His party criticizes the charges as politically motivated. Varoufakis, who clashed with EU partners during Greece's debt crisis, is scheduled for court in December.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 26-02-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 21:27 IST
Former Greek Finance Minister Faces Drug Use Charges: A Political Controversy
  • Greece

Yanis Varoufakis, Greece's former finance minister, is embroiled in controversy as he faces charges for past drug use. The charges stem from his public admission on a podcast that he tried ecstasy in 1989. His political party, Mera25, claims the charges are an attempt by Greece's conservative government to silence him.

Varoufakis, known for his outspoken and unconventional approach during the 2015 Greek bailout negotiations, described his ecstasy experience as 'terrific' but noted subsequent migraines. He also admitted to past marijuana use. The charges have stirred political tensions, sparking debates on the judiciary's role in political matters.

Mera25 has condemned the charges, viewing them as a targeted effort to discredit Varoufakis. They emphasize their commitment to addressing judicial manipulation and tackling addiction issues. Varoufakis is expected to appear in court in December to face the charges, with his party vowing to support him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

AI prompts cannot replace tacit human skill

AI accelerates hunt for new antibiotics amid global AMR crisis

Human oversight and AI literacy key to responsible AI integration in education

