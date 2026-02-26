Former Greek Finance Minister Faces Drug Use Charges: A Political Controversy

Yanis Varoufakis, Greece's former finance minister, is embroiled in controversy as he faces charges for past drug use. The charges stem from his public admission on a podcast that he tried ecstasy in 1989. His political party, Mera25, claims the charges are an attempt by Greece's conservative government to silence him.

Varoufakis, known for his outspoken and unconventional approach during the 2015 Greek bailout negotiations, described his ecstasy experience as 'terrific' but noted subsequent migraines. He also admitted to past marijuana use. The charges have stirred political tensions, sparking debates on the judiciary's role in political matters.

Mera25 has condemned the charges, viewing them as a targeted effort to discredit Varoufakis. They emphasize their commitment to addressing judicial manipulation and tackling addiction issues. Varoufakis is expected to appear in court in December to face the charges, with his party vowing to support him.

