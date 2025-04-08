Discord in West Bengal's Trinamool Congress Unveiled: Internal Rifts Go Public
A public spat and leaked internal communications between Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad have exposed infighting within the party. The altercation, initiated at the Election Commission office, has escalated tensions, prompting reactions from BJP's Amit Malviya and senior TMC leaders. The issue now reaches party leader Mamata Banerjee.
Infighting among members of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress came under the spotlight Tuesday, as a public dispute erupted between party MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad. A video capturing their heated exchange, along with screenshots from the party's private WhatsApp group, has since gone viral, intensifying scrutiny over internal discord.
BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, circulated the screenshots claiming they reveal a bitter argument between the MPs. The spat reportedly began at the Election Commission headquarters, where both TMC parliamentarians had gathered to submit a memorandum on behalf of the party. The tension boiled over into their WhatsApp communications, shedding light on deeper divisions within the TMC.
Senior TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, have been informed of the incident. The matter escalated after Kalyan Banerjee allegedly confronted Azad on their messaging platform, with Azad reportedly leaking the exchanges. The row has prompted calls from within the party for strict action against Banerjee, as shadowed by senior MP Sougata Roy's comments.
