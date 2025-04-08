Left Menu

Discord in West Bengal's Trinamool Congress Unveiled: Internal Rifts Go Public

A public spat and leaked internal communications between Trinamool Congress MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad have exposed infighting within the party. The altercation, initiated at the Election Commission office, has escalated tensions, prompting reactions from BJP's Amit Malviya and senior TMC leaders. The issue now reaches party leader Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:59 IST
Discord in West Bengal's Trinamool Congress Unveiled: Internal Rifts Go Public
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Infighting among members of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress came under the spotlight Tuesday, as a public dispute erupted between party MPs Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad. A video capturing their heated exchange, along with screenshots from the party's private WhatsApp group, has since gone viral, intensifying scrutiny over internal discord.

BJP's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, circulated the screenshots claiming they reveal a bitter argument between the MPs. The spat reportedly began at the Election Commission headquarters, where both TMC parliamentarians had gathered to submit a memorandum on behalf of the party. The tension boiled over into their WhatsApp communications, shedding light on deeper divisions within the TMC.

Senior TMC leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, have been informed of the incident. The matter escalated after Kalyan Banerjee allegedly confronted Azad on their messaging platform, with Azad reportedly leaking the exchanges. The row has prompted calls from within the party for strict action against Banerjee, as shadowed by senior MP Sougata Roy's comments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025