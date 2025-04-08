Left Menu

Europe Faces Pharmaceutical Exodus Amid U.S. Tariffs

European pharmaceutical companies warned that U.S. tariffs are prompting an industry shift towards the United States. The EFPIA urged the European Commission to take swift action to prevent this 'risk of exodus', stressing the need for urgent measures to counteract U.S. influences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:00 IST
Europe Faces Pharmaceutical Exodus Amid U.S. Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant meeting on Tuesday, European pharmaceutical companies cautioned European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen about the potentially damaging effects of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. The industry warned such measures could hasten the relocation of pharmaceutical operations from Europe to the United States.

The European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA), representing key industry players, has urged for 'rapid and radical action' to mitigate the looming 'risk of exodus'. This plea comes amid fears that the U.S. tariffs could create an economic shift favoring American competitiveness.

Despite the stakes, EFPIA has refrained from publicly commenting on the private meeting, which remains largely under wraps due to its sensitive nature. However, industry insiders stress the urgency of the situation, pushing for immediate European interventions to stem the potential outflow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025