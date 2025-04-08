Shivdeep Lande Launches Hind Sena Party in Bihar
Former IPS officer Shivdeep Lande has announced the formation of a new political outfit, the Hind Sena Party, which will contest the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. Known for his dynamic style in the police force, Lande seeks to address issues beyond police jurisdiction and create a political alternative.
Former IPS officer Shivdeep Lande declared the establishment of the Hind Sena Party on Tuesday, announcing the new political outfit will contest the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections.
Lande, often hailed as Bihar's 'Singham' due to his proactive policing, made this announcement less than a year after resigning from the IPS. The 2006 batch officer emphasized his commitment to serving Bihar, despite his Maharashtra roots.
Addressing the limitations faced within the police service, Lande stated his intention to address broader public issues through politics. While he didn't confirm if he will run in the elections, he reassured that all candidates from Hind Sena Party represent his vision and ideals.
