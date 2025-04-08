Treasury Negotiations Amidst Global Calls

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Tuesday that the current tariff negotiations stem from numerous international requests, not from unstable financial markets, as speculated by some analysts.

In a CNBC interview, Bessent emphasized that all possible measures remain under consideration, indicating a flexible stance towards the negotiation process.

He assured that President Donald Trump will take a direct role in the discussions, signaling strong U.S. commitment to navigate these intricate economic waters.

(With inputs from agencies.)