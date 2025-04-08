Left Menu

Singapore's Pivotal Election: PAP Faces Tough Competition

A survey reveals that most Singaporeans have yet to choose their preferred party for the upcoming general election, but those who have are inclined to support the ruling People's Action Party. The PAP still enjoys favorable views, but the Workers' Party also poses a significant challenge.

Updated: 08-04-2025 17:02 IST
  • Singapore

As Singapore braces for its general election, a recent YouGov survey reveals that a significant portion of the electorate remains undecided. However, among those who have made up their minds, support leans heavily towards the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

Despite the PAP's continued popularity, the Workers' Party presents a formidable challenge, with favorable opinions from 42% of respondents. The electoral boundaries, recently revised, suggest that the government is gearing up for an election that must occur by November.

This election marks the first major test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who assumed office in May. With over 97 parliamentary seats at stake, the outcome remains critical for Singapore's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

