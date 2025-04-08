Escalating Conflict: The Human Toll in Gaza

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza took a deadly turn as airstrikes overnight killed at least 25 Palestinians, including eight children and five women, according to Palestinian medics. This latest attack contributes to a war that has claimed tens of thousands of Palestinian lives, predominantly women and children.

The humanitarian crisis worsened when Israel severed food, fuel, and aid supplies to Gaza, actions that rights groups have labeled as potential war crimes. This escalation follows the breakdown of a ceasefire earlier this year, intensifying as Israel demands Hamas to return hostages and disarm.

Meanwhile, political tensions in Israel advance as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to dismiss the head of the internal security agency faces scrutiny from the Supreme Court. The controversial move, surrounded by allegations of conflict of interest, adds to the widening rift between the judiciary and Netanyahu's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)