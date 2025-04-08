Global Trade War Heats Up Amid United States-China Standoff

The global trade war escalates as the United States labels China's retaliation over tariffs as a 'big mistake.' Despite market stabilization, tensions continue, with China refusing to yield to threats from the U.S., which plans to increase tariffs on Chinese imports significantly.

Polls reveal that a majority of Singaporeans remain undecided in their voting preferences ahead of the general election, despite the ruling People's Action Party holding a lead among those committed to their choice. Meanwhile, the Trump administration enforces hefty fines on migrants failing to comply with deportation orders.

In international cooperation, Russia successfully transports an American astronaut to the International Space Station, showcasing strong bilateral space relations. Conversely, military tensions rise as Russia pushes Ukrainian forces out of the Kursk region, and Ethiopia sees political reshuffling with a new Tigray leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)