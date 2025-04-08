Left Menu

India and China: United Against Tariff Challenges

India and China are urged to unite against U.S. tariffs. The Chinese Embassy in India emphasizes the mutual benefits of the China-India trade relationship, advocating for collaboration in the face of economic challenges posed by the U.S. administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:01 IST
India and China: United Against Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India and China are being called upon to collaborate in order to address the challenges posed by tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. This appeal was made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India on Tuesday.

The spokesperson highlighted that the economic and trade relationship between China and India thrives on complementarity and mutual benefits. In light of the U.S.'s tariff policies, the representative emphasized that the two largest developing nations should join forces to tackle these obstacles.

This statement, posted by spokesperson Yu Jing on X, underscores the potential for India and China to cooperate in overcoming mutual economic difficulties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

