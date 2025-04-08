India and China: United Against Tariff Challenges

India and China are being called upon to collaborate in order to address the challenges posed by tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump's administration. This appeal was made by the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India on Tuesday.

The spokesperson highlighted that the economic and trade relationship between China and India thrives on complementarity and mutual benefits. In light of the U.S.'s tariff policies, the representative emphasized that the two largest developing nations should join forces to tackle these obstacles.

This statement, posted by spokesperson Yu Jing on X, underscores the potential for India and China to cooperate in overcoming mutual economic difficulties.

