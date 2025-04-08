Blast Sparks Political Blame Game in Punjab

In the wake of a grenade blast outside BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's Jalandhar residence, a political blame game has erupted. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini sharply criticized the Aam Aadmi Party, attributing the incident to the failure of the Punjab government to maintain law and order.

Reacting to allegations that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Gujarat's Sabarmati Central Jail, orchestrated the attack, Special DGP Arpit Shukla confirmed the arrest of two individuals. The attack is believed to have been intended to disrupt communal harmony, a plot reportedly masterminded by Bishnoi associate Zeeshan Akhtar.

BJP leaders, including Sudhanshu Trivedi, have raised concerns over the deteriorating security situation in Punjab under the AAP government. Recent incidents, including the murder of Sidhu Moosewala, highlight an alarming rise in criminal activities, fueling criticism of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann for his government's perceived lack of awareness.

(With inputs from agencies.)