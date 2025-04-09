Germany's Political Landscape: A Coalition on the Horizon

Germany's conservative party, spearheaded by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, reportedly struck a coalition deal with the centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) on Tuesday. This development comes as a significant move towards forming a new government, according to a report from NTV.

However, two individuals familiar with the ongoing negotiations conveyed to Reuters that no concrete agreement has been cemented yet. These conflicting reports highlight the fluidity and complexity of Germany's current political discussions.

This potential coalition, if officially ratified, is set to shape Germany's future governance, making this a pivotal moment in the nation's political landscape.

