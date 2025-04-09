Left Menu

Trump's Push to Protect Coal Miners

President Donald Trump announced his directive to the Department of Justice to challenge and combat unconstitutional regulations that adversely impact coal miners' livelihoods. This move targets state or local policies perceived to be undermining the coal industry.

In a recent announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step towards safeguarding the coal industry. On Tuesday, he declared his intention to direct the Department of Justice in addressing unfavorable regulations.

President Trump emphasized his commitment to identifying unconstitutional state and local regulations that threaten coal miners' job security. The measures are seen as a response to policies endangering the coal sector.

This initiative underscores the administration's focus on revitalizing the coal industry while challenging state-level actions that are perceived as detrimental to coal miners' employment nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

