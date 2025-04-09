Trump's Push to Protect Coal Miners

In a recent announcement, U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step towards safeguarding the coal industry. On Tuesday, he declared his intention to direct the Department of Justice in addressing unfavorable regulations.

President Trump emphasized his commitment to identifying unconstitutional state and local regulations that threaten coal miners' job security. The measures are seen as a response to policies endangering the coal sector.

This initiative underscores the administration's focus on revitalizing the coal industry while challenging state-level actions that are perceived as detrimental to coal miners' employment nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)