Pam Bondi Takes Stand to Enforce Second Amendment Rights

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is leading a new Justice Department effort to uphold and enforce gun rights as outlined in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

According to a memo obtained by Reuters, Bondi plans to use legal action and government policies to resist attempts that aim to curtail gun rights.

This initiative marks a significant move by the Justice Department in safeguarding constitutional rights, reinforcing the commitment to legally protect the right to bear arms.

(With inputs from agencies.)