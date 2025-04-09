Pam Bondi Takes Stand to Enforce Second Amendment Rights
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is spearheading a Justice Department initiative to uphold gun rights under the Second Amendment. The initiative, outlined in a memo, will utilize lawsuits and policy actions to counter efforts aimed at restricting these rights.
U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is leading a new Justice Department effort to uphold and enforce gun rights as outlined in the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.
According to a memo obtained by Reuters, Bondi plans to use legal action and government policies to resist attempts that aim to curtail gun rights.
This initiative marks a significant move by the Justice Department in safeguarding constitutional rights, reinforcing the commitment to legally protect the right to bear arms.
