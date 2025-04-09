Waqf Amendment Sparks Political Tensions and Protests

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has criticized opposition parties for their resistance to the newly passed Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, accusing them of attempting to enforce a 'monopoly.' Scindia, speaking on behalf of the BJP-led government, argued that the bill aims to dismantle such control and repurpose Waqf properties for public benefit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed Scindia's sentiments, condemning what he termed 'appeasement politics' as a barrier to national progress. Modi highlighted the bill's potential to enhance dignity, particularly for marginalized communities, and critiqued Congress for gaining power through divisive strategies while neglecting the welfare of ordinary Muslims.

The controversial bill has sparked protests, notably in Manipur's Bishnupur, where members of the Muslim community rallied for its repeal. As dissent grows, opposition parties, including Congress, AIMIM, and AAP, have turned to the Supreme Court, challenging the legislation and questioning its impact on waqf property management.

