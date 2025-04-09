Left Menu

Assembly Chaos: AAP MLA Malik in Heated Clash

AAP MLA Mehraj Malik clashed with BJP and PDP in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly over controversial remarks. Security personnel intervened to prevent violence. Malik accused the police of bias and demanded action against PDP workers, insisting that BJP and PDP are colluding against him.

Updated: 09-04-2025 12:57 IST
Tensions flared at the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as AAP MLA Mehraj Malik clashed with representatives from the BJP and PDP. The dispute erupted following Malik's remarks against the BJP, leading to a heated verbal exchange that quickly escalated into a physical scuffle within the Assembly premises.

Verbal battles began when Malik exchanged words with PDP workers over his comments against the late Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. Confronted with accusations of using derogatory language, Malik aimed criticism at the Assembly's security, alleging they allowed PDP workers too close, demanding their arrest for assault.

Further conflict emerged after Malik made comments targeting BJP leaders, intensifying the confrontation with BJP MLAs. Malik's attempts to counter these affronts amidst physical altercations were met with interventions from NC members, while Watch and Ward staff escorted him to safety inside the House.

