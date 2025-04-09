Left Menu

Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Storm and Secular Debate

The Waqf Amendment Act 2025 has ignited a political firestorm as AAP speaks out against BJP's alleged influence on religious properties. JK Congress calls it state interference. The act modifies previous laws and faces legal challenges, raising concerns about India's secular and federal identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:35 IST
Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Storm and Secular Debate
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Priyanka Kakkar (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent implementation of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 has drawn sharp criticism from various political quarters, notably from AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar. In a scathing remark, Kakkar accused the ruling BJP of attempting to control Waqf Board appointments and warned of similar moves targeting properties of other religious institutions.

Joining the chorus of dissent, JK Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez labeled the amendment as unwarranted state intrusion into Muslim religious affairs. He stressed the necessity of a debate in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, accusing the BJP-led central government of undermining India's secular fabric.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been embroiled in continuous unrest over the issue, with demands for extensive discussion on the new act. The amended legislation, passed after a rigorous 12-hour debate with a majority vote, seeks to overhaul the governance of Waqf properties and includes stipulations about tribunal member selection and fund allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025