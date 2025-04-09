Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Political Storm and Secular Debate

The recent implementation of the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 has drawn sharp criticism from various political quarters, notably from AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar. In a scathing remark, Kakkar accused the ruling BJP of attempting to control Waqf Board appointments and warned of similar moves targeting properties of other religious institutions.

Joining the chorus of dissent, JK Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez labeled the amendment as unwarranted state intrusion into Muslim religious affairs. He stressed the necessity of a debate in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, accusing the BJP-led central government of undermining India's secular fabric.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has been embroiled in continuous unrest over the issue, with demands for extensive discussion on the new act. The amended legislation, passed after a rigorous 12-hour debate with a majority vote, seeks to overhaul the governance of Waqf properties and includes stipulations about tribunal member selection and fund allocations.

