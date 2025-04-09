Sachin Pilot Calls for Unity Against Divisive Nationalism

In a passionate plea, Congress leader Sachin Pilot condemned the BJP's divisive nationalism, asserting Congress's dedication to fostering unity across India. Speaking at a Congress session by the Sabarmati river, Pilot urged a cohesive response against those seeking power by exploiting religious and cultural differences.

Pilot emphasized the need for change, condemning the current climate of 'hate, negativity, and despair.' He recalled Congress leaders' sacrifices for national unity, contrasting their commitment against the BJP's approach. The appeal served as a clarion call to address pressing issues like inflation, unemployment, and inequality.

The session also spotlighted Congress's historic achievements, notably the introduction of MSP and economic reforms. Pilot reaffirmed support for farmers and criticized BJP policies, urging renewed solidarity and resistance against divisive tactics threatening India's diverse fabric.

(With inputs from agencies.)