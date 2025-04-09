Mamata Banerjee Vows Unity Amidst Waqf Act Controversy
Amidst protests over the Waqf (Amendment) Act in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured the Muslim community of protection and urged against division. Addressing the Jain community, she advocated for unity and criticized the hurried passing of the Bill. Clashes erupted in Murshidabad, highlighting tensions.
In the wake of protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday assured the Muslim community that she will protect them and their properties, criticizing the BJP-led Centre's handling of the Bill.
Addressing the issue at a Jain community event, Banerjee condemned any attempts at instigating a 'divide and rule' policy in Bengal. She appealed for unity across communities amidst tensions in Murshidabad, where police clashed with protesters objecting to the Waqf Act.
Banerjee emphasized the state's diverse composition and historical context, advocating for peace and unity. Her address was a call for resilience against provocation, underscoring her commitment to secular harmony.
