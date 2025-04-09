Revamping U.S. Banking Regulations: Scott Bessent's Vision

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced a strategic overhaul of banking regulations, aiming to strike a balance between regulatory costs and the facilitation of economic growth. Speaking at an American Bankers Association conference, Bessent emphasized the importance of "commonsense principles" to ease the burdens on community banks, which often face rules designed for larger institutions.

Bessent outlined his department's plan for increased involvement in crafting bank regulations through the Financial Stability Oversight Council, ensuring accountability and transparency. He criticized past regulatory practices for lacking public scrutiny and pledged a culture shift in supervision that ensures efficiency and fairness across financial entities.

The Treasury Secretary also expressed his intent to reassess the capital buffer framework for large banks and highlighted the need for more tailored regulations for community banks. Bessent voiced concerns over international standards like the Basel Committee's Endgame, advocating for a regulatory approach rooted in American interests rather than international conformity.

