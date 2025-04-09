Left Menu

Revamping U.S. Banking Regulations: Scott Bessent's Vision

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent aims to reform banking regulations to balance costs and foster economic growth. Emphasizing transparency and accountability, Bessent supports tailored regulations for community banks. He criticizes international standards, advocating for U.S.-centric regulatory strategies without outsourcing decisions to global bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:11 IST
Revamping U.S. Banking Regulations: Scott Bessent's Vision

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced a strategic overhaul of banking regulations, aiming to strike a balance between regulatory costs and the facilitation of economic growth. Speaking at an American Bankers Association conference, Bessent emphasized the importance of "commonsense principles" to ease the burdens on community banks, which often face rules designed for larger institutions.

Bessent outlined his department's plan for increased involvement in crafting bank regulations through the Financial Stability Oversight Council, ensuring accountability and transparency. He criticized past regulatory practices for lacking public scrutiny and pledged a culture shift in supervision that ensures efficiency and fairness across financial entities.

The Treasury Secretary also expressed his intent to reassess the capital buffer framework for large banks and highlighted the need for more tailored regulations for community banks. Bessent voiced concerns over international standards like the Basel Committee's Endgame, advocating for a regulatory approach rooted in American interests rather than international conformity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025