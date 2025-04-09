SPD to Finalize Ministers Post Coalition Approval

The Social Democrats of Germany are on the brink of announcing their ministerial lineup subsequent to the endorsement of a coalition agreement with the conservative bloc. Party leader Lars Klingbeil confirmed this development on Wednesday.

The SPD, poised to helm seven government ministries, will oversee key areas including finance and defense, as highlighted by a Reuters-sourced document. Finalizing who will assume these roles appears to carry more weight than the agreement itself.

"The decision on who will be responsible for the SPD will follow a members' vote," Klingbeil stated, underscoring the democratic process within the party ranks.

