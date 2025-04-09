A Gesture of Care: Modi Ensures Chidambaram's Recovery in Gujarat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally ensured the well-being of P Chidambaram after he fainted in Gujarat. The BJP highlighted Modi's swift action in coordinating care for the senior Congress leader, who was attending a prayer meeting at Sabarmati Ashram. Chidambaram has since recovered, attributing the incident to dehydration.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi demonstrated prompt leadership when senior Congress leader P Chidambaram faced a health scare in Gujarat. Modi instructed Union Home Minister JP Nadda to ensure Chidambaram received top-notch medical care after fainting at the Sabarmati Ashram.
This directive saw a swift response from the BJP's top brass, with Nadda involving Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP president CR Paatil. Together, they mobilized state health minister Rushikesh Patel to oversee Chidambaram's treatment, ensuring comprehensive care at Ahmedabad's Zydus Hospital.
The assurance of care showcased Gujarat's commitment to hospitality, reflecting a broader bipartisan responsibility to visitors. Chidambaram, now discharged and fully recovered, acknowledged the support and care he received after suffering from dehydration in the state.
