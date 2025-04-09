Kerala CM Denies Allegations: 'I Am the Target'

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has categorically dismissed the Serious Fraud Investigation Office's (SFIO) action against his daughter as a politically motivated attempt to target him. In a robust defense, Vijayan took a firm stand against media reports suggesting illegal payments, claiming that the transactions were above board.

Vijayan also questioned the motives behind media coverage of the issue, accusing certain outlets of selectively highlighting the allegations and ignoring evidence that payments made to his daughter's now-defunct IT firm were legal, accompanied by the proper GST and income tax payments.

Amidst calls for his resignation from the BJP and Congress, Vijayan stated his readiness to address the case in court, emphasizing that the political context is different from previous allegations faced by other CPI(M) figures, asserting his belief that he is unfairly being made the target.

(With inputs from agencies.)