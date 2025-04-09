Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Stand: A Battle for the Constitution

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the Waqf (Amendment) Act, labeling it anti-Constitution and a religious freedom threat. He accuses Prime Minister Modi of yielding to US tariffs without resistance. Gandhi highlights caste census benefits, claims BJP-RSS threaten minorities' rights, and warns against privatization. He calls Congress the only force to counter BJP-RSS ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:14 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:14 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Stand: A Battle for the Constitution
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi has openly criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling it an 'anti-Constitution' move and a direct assault on religious freedom. He warned of further threats to the rights of other minorities, such as Sikhs and Christians, from the BJP-RSS agenda.

Addressing Congress delegates in Sabarmati, Gandhi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on new US tariffs. Highlighting Modi's past camaraderie with former US President Trump, he accused Modi of succumbing to US pressures, causing economic upheaval.

Gandhi lauded the caste census's potential to rectify representation imbalances and criticized privatization moves favoring figures like Adani and Ambani. Emphasizing the Congress's role, Gandhi declared the party is best poised to defend the Constitution against BJP-RSS's polarizing efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025