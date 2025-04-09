Rahul Gandhi's Stand: A Battle for the Constitution

Rahul Gandhi has openly criticized the Waqf (Amendment) Act, calling it an 'anti-Constitution' move and a direct assault on religious freedom. He warned of further threats to the rights of other minorities, such as Sikhs and Christians, from the BJP-RSS agenda.

Addressing Congress delegates in Sabarmati, Gandhi lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on new US tariffs. Highlighting Modi's past camaraderie with former US President Trump, he accused Modi of succumbing to US pressures, causing economic upheaval.

Gandhi lauded the caste census's potential to rectify representation imbalances and criticized privatization moves favoring figures like Adani and Ambani. Emphasizing the Congress's role, Gandhi declared the party is best poised to defend the Constitution against BJP-RSS's polarizing efforts.

