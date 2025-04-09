Left Menu

Chile Eyes Opportunities Amid Potential U.S. Tariff on Copper

Global copper demand might slow due to potential U.S. tariffs, according to Chile's Mining Minister. Chile hopes for a competitive edge with reduced tariffs, presenting new opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 09-04-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 21:19 IST
  • Chile

Global copper demand could witness a slowdown amid the looming uncertainty of U.S. tariffs, Chile's Mining Minister, Aurora Williams, stated on Wednesday.

With the potential imposition of copper tariffs on Chile by the U.S., Williams expressed a hopeful outlook concerning a competitive advantage for Chile at the lower end of the tariff spectrum.

"Our competitiveness improves with reduced tariffs, opening up significant opportunities," Williams noted in a recent interview.

(With inputs from agencies.)

