Nawaz Sharif Advocates Political Path for Balochistan's Peace

Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan's former prime minister and PML-N leader, has emphasized the need for a political solution to the ongoing unrest in Balochistan. During a meeting with National Party president Abdul Malik Baloch, he vowed to play an active role in restoring peace.

This call for political action follows a statement from Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, assuring foreign investors of robust security amid unrest in the mineral-rich province. The Balochistan dilemma remains a pressing issue, compounded by militant attacks on infrastructure like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Balochistan has long been affected by violent insurgency, with recent incidents including an ambush by Baloch militants on the Jaffar Express, resulting in numerous casualties. Sharif's engagement is seen as crucial to addressing these escalating challenges through diplomatic channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)